Hitting the road for Fourth of July? Your trip is going to be more expensive

Fourth of July traveling is going to be a little more expensive this year. The average gas price this holiday week is expected to hit a four-year high of $2.52 per gallon in South Carolina, according to a AAA news release.

For comparison, the 2017 state average cost per gallon was $1.90, 62 cents cheaper than the expected 2018 average.

Some of that increase has nothing to do with oil price. Last week South Carolina's gas tax went up by two cents per gallon. Even with the hike, South Carolina still has one of the lowest gas taxes in the United States.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Drivers traveling through North Carolina can expect to pay even more, with the 2018 average cost expected to be $2.65 per gallon, also a four-year high.





That said, gas prices will be about 10 cents cheaper compared to the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend in both NC and SC.

AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said that the price of gas has stabilized over the past couple weeks.

“For the most part, gas price averages have held steady for the past 10 days, indicating that U.S. demand is keeping pace with supply and stabilizing summer gas prices,” she said.