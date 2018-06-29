Your guide to a fun, safe Myrtle Beach Fourth of July

It's firework season. The Fourth of July is upon the Grand Strand once again as the United States celebrates its 242 birthday. While fireworks are fun, these tips will help make the holiday safer for everyone:
Not a DIY person?
Here are some firework shows on July 4 in or near Myrtle Beach:
- Barefoot Landing - 10 p.m. start time, 4898 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
- Murrels Inlet Marshwalk - 10 p.m. start time, 4025 Hwy 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
- Broadway at the Beach - 10 p.m. start time, 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Cherry Grove pier - 9:30 p.m. start time, 3500 N Ocean Blvd, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Protect your pets
The loud thuds that accompany fireworks can startle and create stress for animals. It is not wise to bring a pet to the firework display as it can cause them to run in panic. If a firework show is near pets, quickly move them to safe area indoors. If a firework show is in your area, make sure your pets are secure. Also make sure your pet has tags in case they run off.
Do it yourself, do it legally
If you want to skip the crowds of a big show, fireworks are for sale throughout the area. Before spending a dime on a firework, check to make sure you can legally fire one in your area. You can't shoot a firework on your own in Myrtle Beach or North Myrtle Beach. There is a fine if you get caught shooting fireworks in the two cities limits. Check here for a list of firework shows in these two cities.
In the rest of Horry County, you can technically buy and shoot off fireworks on July 4, but some areas have different requirements. First, both to stay legally safe and as a courtesy, check with neighbors and local home owners associations well before lighting the fuse. There are prohibited zones even in Horry County, so look for markers to make sure you're not shooting a firework unlawfully.
Here is a map of prohibited zones in Horry County.
There is no one blanket regulation for all of Horry County, so visit a local government office or police station for more information. You're firework party will become a lot more expensive if you get an over $200 fee for breaking the law.
Firework safety
Fireworks come with safety tips on the box, so read those first. Hopefully this is obvious, but don't shoot any fireworks indoors, don't let children fire them unsupervised by adults and don't point them at anyone. Make sure to have plenty of water on hand in case of fire.
When you're ready to light a firework, do it one at time. Make sure to wear safety glasses in case of explosion on the ground. Once the fuse is lit, quickly move a safe distance away from the firework and enjoy the show.
While it is legal to shoot a firework in unincorporated Horry County, county spokesperson Kelly Moore said it is not recommended.
"In our perspective, legally and safety are two different things," she said.
