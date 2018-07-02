Here's a look at the forecast for Fourth of July and why swimming could be risky

It's nothing new that it's hot outside.

But the National Weather Service is warning about the risk of rip currents as we head into the Fourth of July celebrations.

Rip currents in the Myrtle Beach area will increase from low chances on Monday to moderate on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It's possible a high rip current risk could be needed midweek, the NWS reports.

Here are some tips about spotting rip currents and beach safety.

Chances of afternoon thunderstorms and showers also increase midweek, but the NWS said severe weather is not expected during the week.

Independence Day showers are likely after 7 a.m., and NWS reports the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of about 86 degrees.

This week's high temperatures are predicted to be between 86 and 89, with lows in the high 70s. Temperatures will decrease for the middle of the week, the NWS reported.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong