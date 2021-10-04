Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic offers gift cards to this popular Murrells Inlet Marshwalk restaurant

The first 25 people to get a shot at a special vaccination clinic in Murrells Inlet will get a reward courtesy of a popular Marshwalk restaurant.

Tidelands Health and Drunken Jack’s restaurant have teamed up to put on a vaccination clinic as part of the latest push to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. The first 25 people who get a shot at the clinic will be able to get a $25 gift card, according to a news release from the hospital system.

First, second, third and booster shots are available at the clinic. Tidelands Health began offering booster shots two weeks ago.

“Vaccination is our best weapon in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our team continues to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to get this lifesaving vaccine,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health.

The gift cards are the latest in a string of incentives meant to persuade vaccine holdouts to get the shot, many of them pushed by Tidelands. The hospital system also worked with Brookgreen Gardens earlier this year to offer vaccines.

The vaccine clinic offering Drunken Jack’s gift cards takes place Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Inlet Affairs, 4024 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available through Tidelands Health facilities:

To find a vaccine location elsewhere, visit https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.

