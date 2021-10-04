Vaccine clinic offers gift cards to this popular Murrells Inlet Marshwalk restaurant

The first 25 people to get a shot at a special vaccination clinic in Murrells Inlet will get a reward courtesy of a popular Marshwalk restaurant.

Tidelands Health and Drunken Jack’s restaurant have teamed up to put on a vaccination clinic as part of the latest push to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. The first 25 people who get a shot at the clinic will be able to get a $25 gift card, according to a news release from the hospital system.

First, second, third and booster shots are available at the clinic. Tidelands Health began offering booster shots two weeks ago.

“Vaccination is our best weapon in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our team continues to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to get this lifesaving vaccine,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health.

The gift cards are the latest in a string of incentives meant to persuade vaccine holdouts to get the shot, many of them pushed by Tidelands. The hospital system also worked with Brookgreen Gardens earlier this year to offer vaccines.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The vaccine clinic offering Drunken Jack’s gift cards takes place Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Inlet Affairs, 4024 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available through Tidelands Health facilities:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

To find a vaccine location elsewhere, visit https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.