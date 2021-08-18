COVID vaccine clinic offers free admission to this popular Myrtle Beach attraction

People who receive their COVID-19 shot at a special clinic next week can now get free admission to one of the Myrtle Beach area’s most alluring attractions.

Tidelands Health and Brookgreen Gardens are working together to give an incentive for more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Participants who get vaccinated at a particular clinic at the gardens next week will receive a voucher for free admission to use on the day of their choice, according to a news release from Tidelands.

General admission to Brookgreen Gardens costs $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-12, and $18 for seniors 65 and older.

Horry and Georgetown counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, but local doctors have pushed vaccinations with a renewed urgency during a concerning rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Around 43.5% of the Horry County’s total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 42.5% of Georgetown County residents, according to data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last few weeks, hospitalizations have strained hospitals and maxed out capacity at Tidelands Health.

“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging, it’s crucial that everyone 12 and older get the vaccine,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health. “Our team continues to offer the vaccine in clinics, at area businesses, in our family medicine offices, during special events and now at one of the most popular attractions along the Grand Strand.”

A vaccine clinic is planned for Wednesday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardener’s Cottage Ticket and Information Center, located at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet. Paying admission to Brookgreen Gardens isn’t required to attend the vaccine clinic.

Tidelands Health also offers vaccinations during any appointment at the health system, and walk-in vaccines are available the following locations and times:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

To find a vaccine location elsewhere, visit https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.