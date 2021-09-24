COVID booster shots are available at Tidelands Health. How eligible people can get it

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are available for certain groups at Tidelands Health, the hospital system announced Friday.

The third dose, to be given at least six months after the second dose, has been recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people ages 65 and older, people aged 50-64 with underlying health conditions and people who are at increased risk due to their occupational setting. There’s a possibility people younger than 50 may be eligible for a third dose if they have underlying health conditions depending on individual risk.

In Horry County, around 58% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The area faces another surge of positive cases and hospitalizations, and local doctors continue to urge vaccinations.

At Tidelands, more than 87,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given since they first became available.

“Our team has been anticipating the emergency use authorization of booster doses and is eager to get the shots to as many eligible people as possible,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “The booster doses show a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness. We encourage those eligible to consider getting the booster dose.”

Tidelands has begun offering walk-in shots to people in eligible groups at its three vaccination sites:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are eligible can also get a booster shot at one of their scheduled appointments at Tidelands.