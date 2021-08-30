6,800 Horry Schools students are quarantined less than two weeks after classes start

Around 15% of Horry County Schools (HCS) student body is in quarantine less than two weeks since the start of classes during an intense surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.

In the first reports of the number of students in quarantine, the district recorded 6,800 students who are isolated due to COVID-19 exposure. The district has a total enrollment of around 45,000 students.

Until Monday, the district wasn’t reporting the number of students who were quarantined, saying they didn’t have the manpower to do so and the students in quarantine didn’t affect the operations of the school. HCS changed course Monday.

The district also reported 628 active cases in students, and 51 current staff cases. There are also 161 staff members in quarantine.

The most recent numbers come as the district has foregone many of its coronavirus protocols that were in place last year to stem the spread of the virus. The district isn’t requiring masks, as a one-year law in the state budget called a proviso has prohibited schools from doing so. The plexiglass barriers meant to minimize the virus’ spread that cost the district millions have also been removed.

HCS began the year with students coming to class full time in-person, though Aynor Middle School has already started a two-week hiatus from in-person class due to COVID-19 cases.

District officials have said there’s no official threshold of cases that would warrant the entire district to transition to virtual classes. HCS offered a virtual school option, but the deadline to enroll in that was at the end of April, and students aren’t allowed to switch.