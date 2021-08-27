Aynor Middle School students moved to virtual school as COVID-19 surges

File photo of the Horry County Schools Administrative Offices. jbell@thesunnews.com

Aynor Middle School students will attend their classes online for the next two weeks as the coronavirus spreads in Horry County Schools, the school posted on its website.

It’s the first Horry County school to shift gears to virtual learning after the district began classes full-time in person Aug. 17. Aynor Middle School has 52 current student cases and five current staff cases, according to Horry County Schools (HCS) COVID-19 dashboard. The school also has one staff member in quarantine.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Aynor Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” a post on the school’s Facebook page reads.

The district as a whole has 658 active student cases, the dashboard indicates. The district doesn’t report the number of students in quarantine.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aynor Middle School students are set to return to the building Sept. 13, the school posted on its Facebook page. After school activities, sports practices and club meetings are cancelled during this period.

Parents of Aynor Middle School students were notified around 11:20 Friday morning of the change, HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier told The Sun News.

“Teachers will continue to teach and students will continue to learn during distance learning,” Bourcier said.

HCS doesn’t require masks in school buildings due to a one-year law built into the state budget that prohibits school districts from implementing mask mandates. A number of coronavirus precautions from last year are no longer in place, including hybrid learning and the use of plexiglass barriers meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.