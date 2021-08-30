Coronavirus

COVID-19 is spiking in Horry County. What questions do you have about delta and schools?

We’re in the midst of another COVID-19 surge in Horry County, and the delta variant is largely responsible.

The super-contagious strain spreads easily and has been largely affecting a younger, unvaccinated population. Myrtle Beach area hospitals are strained as a result of the rising hospitalizations, and doctors fear the consequences of the area’s relatively low vaccination rate.

Horry County Schools are also back in session, lacking a mask mandate and many other coronavirus precautions that were in place last year. More than 600 students have active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, district data shows.

With all this in mind, there’s lots of room for questions. We want to help you answer those.

Fill out the form below to tell us your questions about the coronavirus in general, vaccine rates and getting vaccinated, school policies and practices, or anything else you may be wondering about.

You can also contact reporter Mary Norkol directly at mnorkol@thesunnews.com or 843-626-0219.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
