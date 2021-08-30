COVID-19 is spiking in Horry County. What questions do you have about delta and schools?

We’re in the midst of another COVID-19 surge in Horry County, and the delta variant is largely responsible.

The super-contagious strain spreads easily and has been largely affecting a younger, unvaccinated population. Myrtle Beach area hospitals are strained as a result of the rising hospitalizations, and doctors fear the consequences of the area’s relatively low vaccination rate.

Horry County Schools are also back in session, lacking a mask mandate and many other coronavirus precautions that were in place last year. More than 600 students have active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, district data shows.

With all this in mind, there’s lots of room for questions. We want to help you answer those.

Fill out the form below to tell us your questions about the coronavirus in general, vaccine rates and getting vaccinated, school policies and practices, or anything else you may be wondering about.

You can also contact reporter Mary Norkol directly at mnorkol@thesunnews.com or 843-626-0219.

