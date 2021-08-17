Horry County Schools board member dies of COVID-19 after being put on a ventilator

Courtesy of Horry County Schools

Horry County Schools board member Ray Winters has died of complications related to COVID-19, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to The Sun News.

Winters was on a ventilator last week with the virus, and his family joined Congressman Tom Rice in asking for prayers.

“Our hearts mourn for him, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Tracy, his daughter Alyssa, and their families,” Bourcier wrote on behalf of the district. “Mr. Winters was a dedicated public servant and deeply committed to the betterment of Horry County Schools and his community.”

Winters served District 3 of the district for the Horry County Board of Education, covering Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest, since 2014.

He was a licensed attorney and owned a law practice that focuses on real estate, corporate and business transactions, according to the Horry County Schools website.

“He was a tireless advocate for public education, and we will celebrate his life and be thankful for his contributions and support of our students, their families, and our staff,” Bourcier wrote. “Please pray for the healing of the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Winters is the second school board member in Horry County to die from COVID-19 complications. Board chair John Poston died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Horry County Schools chairman Ken Richardson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Sun News.