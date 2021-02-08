‘No one will ever replace him’: Horry school board honors late vice chairman

Horry County Schools Board Vice Chairman John Poston died Jan. 30, 2021 after spending multiple weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. The Sun News

Horry County Schools chairman Ken Richardson described John Poston as a friend, and he was stubborn when it came to fighting for his beliefs, praising his passion for improving the lives of the county’s children.

Poston, the board’s vice chairman, died Jan. 30, several weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Monday was the board’s first meeting since his death, with each board member given the opportunity to share remembrances. An “In Memoriam” banner and flowers rested at Poston’s seat.

“Someone else will take that seat,” Richardson said. “But no one will ever replace him.”

Board member David Cox, who was elected in 2008, when Poston was, said he loved him like a brother. His family, including his wife and three children, had been praying daily for his health to improve.

“This isn’t supposed to happen to a 52-year-old,” Cox said.

Cox said he has taken comfort in the words of a fellow churchgoer who told him Poston must have “glimpsed heaven and didn’t want to come back.”

Board member Sherrie Todd recalled that Poston was the first person to call her when she was elected. She will remember him for his passion for the district, his church and his family.

She added that if everyone serving the district was more like him, the district would be better for it.

Richardson noted that out of respect, the board would wait until the next meeting to discuss filling the vacant board seat for District 8, which represents parts of Carolina Forest and Socastee. The board voted unanimously to select Neil James, of District 10, to serve as the next vice chairman.

