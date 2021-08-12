Horry County school board member on ventilator with COVID-19

File photo of the Horry County Schools Administrative Offices. jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County school board member Ray Winters is ventilated while fighting COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from Congressman Tom Rice.

Rice wrote he hired Winters out of law school in 1998, and asked for prayers for him. He closed the post by asking people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’ve lost too many to name here. I pray we don’t lose Ray,” Rice wrote after listing notable Myrtle Beach area leaders who have died of the coronavirus. “Friends, please get the shot.”

Horry County school board vice chair John Poston died of COVID-19 in January. Rice also remembered former Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes and Horry County GOP Chair Robert Rabon, who both died of the virus earlier this year.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier declined to comment.