Local

‘Myrtle Beach lost a true icon.’ Athletes, politicians remember John Rhodes

Minutes after news broke that former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes died, dozens of his friends and colleagues shared their thoughts on social media.

Rhodes died early Sunday morning due to COVID-19 complications at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, according to his wife Terri Springs. He was 77.

Rhodes served as mayor for 12 years over three consecutive terms before he was defeated in a mayoral runoff election in 2017. He had first been elected to city council in 2005.

Current Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, who beat Rhodes in 2017, shared her sympathies on Facebook.

Myrtle Beach lost a true icon last night, former Mayor John Rhodes. John had nothing but love for this community and...

Posted by Brenda Bethune Mayor of Myrtle Beach on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Former Myrtle Beach city councilman Randal Wallace said it is a sad day for him.

An overwhelming number of coaches, players and schools sent their love to Rhodes and family. Rhodes was the longtime executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that is held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and was part of the tournament since its founding.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service