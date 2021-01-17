‘Myrtle Beach lost a true icon.’ Athletes, politicians remember John Rhodes

Minutes after news broke that former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes died, dozens of his friends and colleagues shared their thoughts on social media.

Rhodes died early Sunday morning due to COVID-19 complications at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, according to his wife Terri Springs. He was 77.

The City of Myrtle Beach mourns the loss of former Mayor John Rhodes. Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. The former mayor passed away last night, battling COVID-19. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. #myrtlebeach pic.twitter.com/uysoQLnP7g — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) January 17, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor John Rhodes. Mr Rhodes was very much a friend of the fire service, and we appreciate everything he has done for us over the years. We are keeping his family and friends in our thoughts. https://t.co/dSAd03yipS — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 17, 2021

Rhodes served as mayor for 12 years over three consecutive terms before he was defeated in a mayoral runoff election in 2017. He had first been elected to city council in 2005.

Current Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, who beat Rhodes in 2017, shared her sympathies on Facebook.

Myrtle Beach lost a true icon last night, former Mayor John Rhodes. John had nothing but love for this community and... Posted by Brenda Bethune Mayor of Myrtle Beach on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Former Myrtle Beach city councilman Randal Wallace said it is a sad day for him.

If there was a Mount Rushmore of monumental figures in Horry County SC history there is no question Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes would be on it. The word Giant is the correct description. Myrtle Beach will not be the same and no where near as much fun. — Randal Wallace (@randal_wallace) January 17, 2021

An overwhelming number of coaches, players and schools sent their love to Rhodes and family. Rhodes was the longtime executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that is held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and was part of the tournament since its founding.

Thoughts and prayers to the family of John Rhodes!! Mayor Rhodes was a huge Seahawk football supporter and a great ambassador for all sports along the grand strand! #RIP — MB Football (@MBSeahawks_FB) January 17, 2021

Sad to hear about John Rhodes today. He called back in the fall & invited us to be a part of the @BBCbasketball It was a great experience to participate in the premier holiday basketball tournament & we thank him for that. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & loved ones — Carolina Forest Basketball (@forest_carolina) January 17, 2021

Had great conversations with John Rhodes. Definitely a Great Guy & was passionate about the game...

Rest John, you did well.

Thanks for everything ... https://t.co/VsYqmfDxDg — Lady Hawks BBall (@HS_Lady_Hawks) January 17, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of John Rhodes. He was a good friend and great man. He will be missed in the community. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. @BBCbasketball — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) January 17, 2021

It is a sad day in the Basketball World.



RIP to Mr. John Rhodes. The Mayor will be missed dearly by so many.



Please keep his family & friends - and there were many - in your prayers.



He had a heart unlike many I had ever met.



— Shane Laflin (@ShaneLaflin) January 17, 2021