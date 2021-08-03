Coronavirus

Horry County once again becomes a COVID ‘hotspot,’ White House report says. What to know

Horry County has once again been identified as a coronavirus “hotspot,” this time by the federal government, marking a bitter comparison to last summer when the area faced an uncontrolled spread landing dozens of patients in hospitals.

Last June, Horry County was designated as a hotspot by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control following a spike in recorded cases as businesses reopened and testing became more widely available. Now, with health officials sounding the alarm due to the contagious Delta variant, Horry County has been marked as a “sustained hotspot” in a report the White House COVID-19 team released Tuesday.

That means the county has a “sustained case burden” and could see limitations on healthcare resources due to high case counts.

Horry County is also a “rapid riser” county in the last 14 days, according to the report.

The report also found, based on federal data:

Doctors in the Myrtle Beach area have shown concern over the rising case counts, specifically the increase in hospitalizations driven by a younger population that hasn’t been vaccinated. Some “breakthrough cases,” or a person who has been vaccinated and still got the virus, have landed in the hospital, though typically those cases don’t require as much medical care, doctors say.

The recent spread has caused health experts to tighten up precautions again, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversing course and requesting vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where there’s a significant spread of COVID-19, including Horry County.

