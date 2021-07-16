Will delta variant and summer travel increase COVID cases in Horry County? What experts say

Myrtle Beach is starting to get its first taste of post-pandemic travel levels, coming with a combination of relief and fear as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

The delta variant now makes up more than half of the coronavirus infections across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a “big concern” for state officials in South Carolina.

Those unvaccinated against the virus are most vulnerable to the highly contagious strain of COVID-19, and Horry County has only around 56% of its eligible residents vaccinated, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Experts say that number needs to be higher.

Combined with a surge of travel during the summer months and over holidays like July 4th and the delta variant, the low vaccination rate becomes worrisome.

“Residents or visitors, anybody that’s unvaccinated and in close contact can help contribute to the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director.

Across South Carolina, 12 cases of the delta variant have been identified, according to Traxler. But that number is likely much higher, as random testing is done to determine variants in the state, and not every positive test is subject to screening for variants.

While only one of the 12 delta cases in South Carolina was in a person younger than 18 years old, the latest push has been on younger people getting vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated people are fueling the pandemic, especially unvaccinated young people,” Traxler said, adding that substantial clusters of COVID-19 cases have been tied to summer camps and other activities in Illinois, Texas and Kentucky.

Myrtle Beach attracts young people to its beaches and night life, and while doing most activities has been deemed safe for the vaccinated, those who aren’t vaccinated are at risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. In the worst of cases, unvaccinated people are still susceptible to severe symptoms, hospitalization and death.

As more travelers come to the Myrtle Beach area on vacation, it’s impossible to know who has and hasn’t been vaccinated, leading to questions about a possible rise in cases if the vaccination rate doesn’t improve.

“They’re going to celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s going to be summer events that are going to be outdoors but they’re also having indoor events, too, they’re having parties and gatherings,” Harmon said. “Those folks will transmit that virus and there’ll be a higher transmission rate.”

At both Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center, a slight uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been reported in the last few weeks, with the majority being unvaccinated people. Tidelands had seven hospitalized cases Wednesday after reporting some days with zero hospitalizations, and Conway Medical Center was up to eight hospitalized patients, according to spokespeople from both health systems.