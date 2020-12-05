COVID-19 live updates for Dec. 5: Horry County again sees triple-digit case increase

For the fourth day in a row, Horry County again saw a triple-digit jump in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Myrtle Beach area added 160 cases to its total count, according to the latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The total case count now sits at 14,229.

Horry County has also seen a total of 234 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started in mid-March.

Two new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s case up is the fourth time this week that the area has seen more than 100 new cases. On Friday, 114 new infections were reported, on Thursday there were 156 cases reported and on Wednesday 142 there were new cases reported.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 5:

There have been more than 160,000 coronavirus tests in Horry County since March, according to DHEC data. Roughly 21,500 have returned a positive result, for a 14.8% positive rate.

About 8.6% of all Myrtle Beach area cases have required hospitalization.

In Georgetown County, there have been a total of 2,296 cases and 48 deaths, according to the data.

In South Carolina, there have been 213,795 COVID-19 cases with 4,194 deaths.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.