As coronavirus cases rise, SC senators plan in-person retreats ahead of 2021 session

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, state senators of both parties are still planning to meet in person this month for their annual retreats to plan strategy for the upcoming legislative session.

Members of the state Senate Republicans are planning to meet at Kiawah Island Dec. 13-15. Democratic senators are planning a gathering in Sumter County on Dec. 16.

The gatherings are planned as confirmed COVID-19 cases have shot up during the last month and a widely-available vaccine is still at least months away.

But leaders of both caucuses say they are planning to take precautions during their gatherings.

Republican members will be required to wear masks while at the resort, said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, of Edgefield. During sessions they will be in a spacious ballroom, seated in a large rectangle with each of the 30 members having their own folding table to themselves to ensure social distancing.

“We may need to use telescopes to see each other,” Massey said of the planned safeguards during the three-day retreat.

“We understand the seriousness of the virus,” he added. “We’ll take the necessary precautions keep people healthy.”

Massey said the caucus hopes to hold as many events as possible outside at Kiawah Island, one of which is expected to be golf outing, according to an invitation obtained by The State.

Massey said the Dec. 13-15 retreat, which family members and donors also are expected to attend, is necessary as the Republican majority grew to 30 members in last month’s election. It will be an opportunity for the new members to meet those already in the chamber.

The session could see discussion on a fetal heartbeat bill that would limit when abortions could take place in South Carolina. Discussion of redistricting and crafting a budget for 2021-22 also will take up time.

“If you don’t have a planning session like this, you spend the first month just spinning your wheels,” Massey said. “We need an opportunity to get everyone together for several hours to talk about things.”

The Democrats’ annual retreat is scheduled for Dec. 16, but if members have health concerns, they won’t be required to attend.

Democrats will be required to wear masks and are also scheduled to meet in a large conference room to allow for social distancing.

The usual two-and-half day event was cut down to one day, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto of Orangeburg said in a statement.

“We do not take our responsibilities, or this public health crisis, lightly and we’re adjusting accordingly,” Hutto said.

The Democratic retreat will be limited to members, with no lobbyists or staff members present.

“We’re taking COVID-19 very seriously, and we’re planning to take precautions that will help protect members of our caucus,” Hutto said. “It’s necessary for us to continue our work for our constituents, and we will do that as safely as possible.”