COVID-19 live updates for Dec. 4: 1 death, more than 100 new cases in Myrtle Beach area

Coronavirus cases in Horry County rose by 114 on Friday, as the daily counts continue to mirror totals seen during peak infection rate in the summer.

The Myrtle Beach area saw an additional coronavirus-related death on Friday.

Horry County has reported 14,069 coronavirus cases and 232 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The Myrtle Beach area routinely saw triple-digit increases in the daily count during the summer, but the counts tapered off in recent weeks.

The past two days have each reported more than 100 new infections.

As of Friday, 94% of Horry County hospital beds were occupied. That means 39 beds are available out of 675 in the county, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While unincorporated Horry County is no longer under a mandate requiring face coverings in public, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both extended their mask orders this week as the pandemic drags on.

Georgetown County had 21 new cases reported on Friday. The county has recorded 2,272 coronavirus cases since March and 48 deaths. Georgetown County hospital beds are 81% occupied, which means 34 out of 183 hospital beds in the county are available, according to DHEC.

Georgetown County extended its mask mandate in October to last at least until the end of the year.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.