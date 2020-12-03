Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 3: More than 150 cases added in Horry County

Horry County added 156 coronavirus cases to its total count Thursday, the highest number since July for the second day in a row, health officials announced.

With the addition of Thursday’s numbers, Horry County has reported 13,955 coronavirus cases and 231 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Hospital bed occupancy in Horry County was 90.2% as of Wednesday. That means only 66 beds are available in the county, according to DHEC.

Though unincorporated Horry County is no longer under a mandate requiring face coverings in public, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both extended their mask orders this week as the pandemic drags on.

Coastal Carolina University has also altered its schedule due to COVID-19 concerns on Liberty University’s team. Instead, the Chanticleers will face BYU in Saturday’s game, which will be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 3:

Georgetown County has recorded 2,251 cases so far in the pandemic, and 48 people have died of COVID-19, according to DHEC. The county has 34 hospital beds available with an occupancy rate of 81.4%.

South Carolina cases increased to 208,435 Thursday, DHEC reports. The state has recorded 4,145 COVID-19 deaths since mid-March.

DHEC reported 23.6% of Wednesday’s 7,360 tests were positive across South Carolina, up from Wednesday’s rate of around 21%. The target positivity rate is 5% or below, health experts maintain.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.