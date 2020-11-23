Coronavirus life updates for Nov. 23: Horry County records more than 50 new cases

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 54 in Horry County Monday, state health officials announced.

The county’s case total is now 13,059 with the addition of Monday’s cases and COVID-19 deaths have reached 225, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. No deaths were reported in Horry Monday and hospital bed occupancy in the county was 85.2% as of Sunday night. There are currently 97 beds available, DHEC data shows.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged residents to get tested for the coronavirus. Here’s a list of Grand Strand and South Strand testing locations, including some that are free of charge.

New projections show the area could reach daily case numbers more akin to the summer months, when it wasn’t uncommon for Horry County to report triple-digit caseloads, as South Carolina officials brace for a fall surge. Local hospitals are also preparing to take in extra patients as they expect more hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 23:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgetown County has recorded 2,176 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths so far in the pandemic, according to DHEC. Hospital bed occupancy in Georgetown County is 57.9% as of Sunday, with 77 beds available.

South Carolina cases jumped to 194,902 Monday, and 3,987 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. DHEC recorded 10,217 tests Sunday with a 10.7% positivity rate. South Carolina positivity rate has been above 10% for weeks as experts say the target figure is below 5%.

Wash your hand & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.