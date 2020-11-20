Need a COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving? Here are some sites near Myrtle Beach.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts are urging Americans not to travel or gather with family to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster told people to “get tested before turkey,” as coronavirus cases in the state push toward 190,000. In Horry County, cases have reached nearly 13,000 and Georgetown County cases near 2,200.

As the virus spreads in the area, consider getting tested ahead of your Thanksgiving plans. Here’s where you can get tested in the area, including free tests sponsored by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Myrtle Beach:

CVS Pharmacy - 930 82nd Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

CVS Pharmacy - 6617 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

McLeod Health, Carolina Forest - 101 McLeod Health Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. daily

Make an appointment at the link above.

CVS Pharmacy - 1303 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

Myrtle Beach Health Department - 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed for lunch 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Little River Medical Center, Carolina Forest - 4220 Carolina Exchange Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Call 843-663-8003 to schedule an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy - 101 Fetlock Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

CVS Pharmacy - 3411 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

Tidelands Health, Family Medicine at Market Common - 2200 Crow Ln., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Call 843-652-8800 or visit the link above to schedule an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy - 512 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

Myrtle Beach Convention Center - 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Monday Nov. 23 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

North Myrtle Beach:

CVS Pharmacy - 4401 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Make an appointment at the link above.

Loris:

McLeod Health, Loris - 3655 Mitchell St., Loris, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Make an appointment at the link above.

Loris 1st Baptist Church - 3117 Main St., Loris, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Tuesday Nov. 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Little River:

North Strand Rec. Center - 120 South Hwy. 57, Little River, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Wednesday Nov. 25 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Stephens Health Department - 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Monday through Friday

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Main Street Physicians, Little River - 3600 Sea Mountain Hwy., Little River, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mondays and Fridays

Call 843-399-4848 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

McLeod Health, Seacoast - 4000 Highway 9 E., Little River, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily

Make an appointment at the link above.

Conway:

Coastal Carolina University - 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Friday Nov. 20 and Sunday Nov. 22

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Main Street Physicians, Conway - 1400 Main St., Conway SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 24 and Thursday Nov. 26

Call 843-399-4848 or click the link above to make an appointment.

Conway Health Department - 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Surfside Beach:

Wild Water and Wheels - 910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Nov. 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Murrells Inlet:

St. James High School - 10800 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Nov. 21 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Doctors Care Urgent Care - 12015 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Complete a virtual screening at the link above to schedule an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy - 101 Founders Bay Road, Murrells Inlet, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Inlet Medical Associates - 912 Inlet Square Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Friday

Call 843-651-4111 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

Tidelands Health, Waccamaw Community Hospital - 4070 Hwy. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet, SC

Open 24 hours

Coastal Lab, Washaroo Parking Lot - 3623 US Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 843-957-6740 to make an appointment.

Pawleys Island:

Pawleys Island Community Church - 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: Special pop-up event Nov. 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Georgetown:

St. James Health & Wellness - 8189 Choppee Rd., Georgetown, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Fridays

Call 843-545-8723 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

Georgetown County Health Department - 531 Lafayette St., Georgetown SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed for lunch 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pre-registration at the link above is recommended. This is a DHEC-sponsored event free of charge.

Tidelands Health, Family Medicine at Georgetown - 1075 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Call 843-652-8800 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

Tidelands Health, Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Rd., Georgetown, SC

Open 24 hours

St. James Health & Wellness, Georgetown Drive Thru - 422 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday

Call 843-436-1333 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

Coastal Lab - 1710 South Fraser St., Georgetown, SC

Appointment needed: No

Referral needed: No

Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 843-957-6740 to make an appointment.

St. James Health & Wellness, North Santee Sampit - 2482 Powell Rd., Georgetown, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

Call 843-527-7533 or visit the link above to make an appointment.

Andrews:

St. James Health & Wellness, Andrews Annex - 411 E. Main St., Andrews, SC

Appointment needed: Yes

Referral needed: No

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Call 843-264-1223 or visit the link above to make an appointment.