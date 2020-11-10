Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 10: Horry County records highest daily caseload in weeks

Horry County added 87 coronavirus cases to its total count Tuesday, marking the highest single-day increase in the county since Oct. 20, health officials announced.

The county’s positive tests have grown to 12,134 since mid-March, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county has also recorded 214 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

No deaths were reported in Horry County Tuesday. COVID-19 cases in the county have typically been increasing by 30-50 each day in recent weeks, but Tuesday’s 87 cases marks numbers not seen since late October.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved four events for the upcoming holiday season. Though the events will be “scaled back,” each event is expecting to draw hundreds of people.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 10:

The total number of cases in Georgetown County so far in the pandemic is ,2,068 with 41 virus-related deaths reported in the county, according to DHEC.

South Carolina has reached 177,515 cases and 3,795 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC data shows. More than 2 million tests have been administered across the state. DHEC recorded 9,770 tests Monday with a positivity rate of 13.6%. The positivity rate has been hovering around 10% in recent weeks as health experts say the target should be around 5%.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.