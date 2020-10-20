Coronavirus live updates Oct. 20: Horry reports most new cases of all SC counties

Coronavirus cases in Horry County increased by 89 Tuesday and two more people in the county have died of the virus, health officials announced.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total cases to 11,162 and deaths of COVID-19 to 197, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In DHEC’s daily news release, 82 new cases are listed. The department’s map, which officials have said are more accurate, shows an increase of 89 since Monday.

In DHEC’s release, Horry was the top county with new cases in South Carolina. It was closely followed by Greenville County, which reported 80 new cases Tuesday.

The majority of the area’s cases have been reported since June, with the spread slowing since Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway and Horry County passed mandates requiring masks in public places in early July. But the spread has been increasing again recently, with daily caseloads routinely reaching 60 or higher in recent weeks, causing North Myrtle Beach to extend its mask requirement Monday despite ardent opposition from some residents.

Horry County Schools also altered its plan Monday to use hybrid learning as a default despite DHEC identifying “high” spread of the virus in the county. The school district’s plan initially said high spread would prompt all classes to be held online.

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,895 since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, DHEC reports. The county has seen 35 COVID-19 deaths.

South Carolina as a whole has seen 158,747 cases throughout the pandemic so far. The state has recorded 3,475 virus-related deaths, according to DHEC data. More than 1,780,000 tests have been reported in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 4,952 tests reported to DHEC Monday, 13.4% were positive, the department reports.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.