Myrtle Beach holiday events could draw crowds. What will change because of COVID-19?

Under pressure to minimize both the economic impacts and health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Myrtle Beach City Council gave its stamp of approval to four different holiday events, each expected to draw at least 500 people.

Council unanimously approved requests for special event permits for four events: a holiday market, a tree lighting and two New Year’s Eve events.

Events during coronavirus pandemic?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers who are expecting more than 250 people must get special approval from the state’s Department of Commerce under an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster. The tree lighting event and both New Year’s Eve celebrations have gotten the exemption from the Department of Commerce, organizers said. Organizers of the holiday market didn’t apply for an exemption because they don’t expect more than 250 people at the market at any given time.

Horry County has seen more than 12,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. After seeing a decrease in spread in the late summer, the fall has proven to be more difficult. Hospitalizations spiked in the area as the infections increased, and health experts warned of a fall surge in positive tests.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of the four events approved by council Tuesday, the only application with references to a specific COVID-19 safety plan was the Holiday Farmer’s Market Bazaar, which will have “A-frame signs at entry locations asking shoppers to follow social distancing recommendations.”

Myrtle Beach is still under a mask mandate, requiring residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public places. Under the requirement, masks don’t have to be worn outside when walking with a group of 10 people or less when proper distancing can be maintained. None of the special event applications reference masks or face coverings and council members didn’t discuss masks in relation to the specific events, though they have urged residents to wear them for months.

All the special event requests include the opportunity for City Manager John Pedersen to make changes “as he deems necessary in keeping with the nature of the event and as circumstances dictate.”

Council members discussed the balance between allowing people to celebrate the holidays while also adhering to public health guidelines and mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. Councilman Philip Render pointed out that events with more than 250 people need special approval. Councilman John Krajc expressing relief that the pandemic isn’t putting a damper on all holiday celebrations.

“I’m glad it worked out, seems to be working out so far,” Krajc said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “And for all the curveballs that 2020 has dealt us I’m glad it’s not messing with our holiday season.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Details for Christmas, New Year’s

All four events were approved by the special events committee, according to the applications.

One of the New Year’s Eve event, dubbed “Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021,” is expecting 500 attendees. The other New Year’s Eve event, set to take place in Market Common and inspired by the New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City’s Times Square, is expected to draw 750 people and will be a ticketed event to keep track of capacity.

The holiday market is set to take place every Thursday and Saturday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 19 and expects 800-1,000 attendees each day along with 15-20 vendors. The tree lighting event has taken place since 2008 and will include photos with Santa Claus and holiday vendors, though this year is “scaled back” due to COVID-19. Organizers expect up to 850 people to attend on Nov. 21.

The tree lighting and market are set to take place in the Market Common area while the New Year’s Eve celebration is planned for Plyler Park.

The New Year’s Eve events, which both plan to sell alcohol, will halt sales at 11 p.m. under McMaster’s executive order to curb the spread of COVID-19 by restricting the hours alcohol is allowed to be sold.

Other municipalities in the area have grappled with the decision of whether to hold large-scale public events amid the coronavirus spread. While Georgetown has canceled its Christmas parade, for example, the Surfside Beach Town Council voted at a recent meeting to green-light their Christmas parade and tree lighting.