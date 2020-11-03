Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 3: The latest case data for Myrtle Beach, Horry County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Horry County jumped by 49 on Tuesday.

The latest case data comes as thousands in the Myrtle Beach area head to the polls to vote on Election Day.

Horry County’s total case count now sits at 11,766 up from 11,717 on Monday. There have also been 208 deaths in the county, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Some municipalities in the area have altered or extended their rules on wearing masks in public as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. Horry County let its mandate expire on Oct. 30, but cities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, are still under mask rules.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 3:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgetown County’s total case count now sits at 2,015 with 41 deaths, according to the DHEC data.

In South Carolina, there have been a total of 170,862 coronavirus cases. There have also been 3,713 deaths.

There have now been more than 122,000 coronavirus tests in Horry County since the pandemic started in mid-March. More than 17,000 have returned positive, a 14.9% rate.

In the Myrtle Beach area, the average age of a person with a positive case is 44 years old, according to DHEC data.