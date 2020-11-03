Election live updates: Horry County, Myrtle Beach residents head to the voting polls

Voters braved cool temperatures and long lines at many Myrtle Beach area voting places as polls opened in South Carolina.

Tuesday morning marked the start of Election Day in Horry County and thousands are expected to cast a ballot in numerous races including for U.S. President, for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats and for several local races.

Polling places will remain open until 7 p.m.

At Socastee High School, the line was already a few hundred people long by 7:30 a.m. Some brought foldable seats and packed a cup of coffee in anticipation of the wait. The people in line stood a few feet apart, trying to social distance as they voted during a pandemic.

Kimberly Vereen was one of those voters who arrived at the school and said she casts a ballot in most years. Vereen, who is black, said her top issue is making sure her children are safe.

“The state of the world is my No. 1,” Vereen said.

At nearby Palmetto Shores Church, the line was not as long as Socastee High, but still required a bit of a wait with about three dozen people braved the chilly temperatures at 7:45 a.m.

Amy Ray said she arrived at 6:30 a.m. to find the line was already several people long. She said her boss supported voting and told employees that they would start work when everybody arrived—even if there was a delay because of long wait times.

The year was the first time Ray voted, which created a few nerves as she double and triple checked her ballot to make sure it was filled out correctly.

“This is the most politics I’ll do for the next four years,” she said.

There are several noteworthy races this year that will impact Grand Strand residents. That includes U.S. President, where Republican Donald Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden. Trump is trying to win a second term, while former Vice President Biden is trying to return to the White House.

The most-watched race in South Carolina is probably the U.S. Senate seat where incumbent Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faces Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison. The race has garnered national attention and plenty of television ads as the race has been closer than initially expected.

U.S Rep Tom Rice (R-S.C.) is running for reelection for the state’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Horry County. He faces Democratic challenger Melissa Watson.

A complete list of candidates and races in Myrtle Beach can be found in The Sun News voting guide.

The Sun News and Myrtlebeachonline.com will provide complete election coverage throughout the day and updated results once polls close.