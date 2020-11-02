Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 2: Georgetown County surpasses 2,000 cases as Horry adds 35

Coronavirus cases in Horry County increased by 35 Monday, health officials announced.

The county’s total number of cases so far in the pandemic has reached 11,717 with 207 COVID-19 deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. No new deaths in the county were reported Monday.

A daily news release from DHEC shows 39 cases reported in Horry County Monday. The department’s map, which officials have said is more accurate, shows a jump of 35.

The latest numbers come as some municipalities in the area have altered or extended their rules on wearing masks in public as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. Horry County let its mandate expire on Oct. 30, but cities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, are still under mask rules.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 2:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 2,001 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. The county has recorded 41 virus-related deaths. Georgetown County council recently voted to extend its mask requirement until at least Dec. 8.

Across South Carolina, 170,048 virus cases have been reported since mid-March, DHEC data shows. The state has seen 3,697 deaths from the virus.

After struggling with administering widespread testing at the beginning of the pandemic, South Carolina has now surpassed 2 million COVID-19 tests. DHEC reported 6,655 tests Sunday, 11.8 percent of which were positive. Health officials are aiming for a positivity rate of 5% or less as most counties report a “moderate” or “high” incidence rate under DHEC definitions. Moderate incidence rate means 51-200 people out of 100,000 in the population have tested positive, while a high incidence rate means more than 200 people per 100,000 have the virus.