Coronavirus live updates Oct. 29: Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Horry County

Horry County added 24 cases of the coronavirus and two more virus-related deaths to its count Thursday, health officials announced.

The county’s tally has reached 11,575 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 206 virus-related deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Like other areas across the country, COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitalizations are increasing in recent weeks.

A daily news release from DHEC shows 48 cases Thursday, but the department’s map shows 24 new cases. Officials have said the map shows the most accurate information.

Both deaths reported Thursday in Horry County were people in the elderly category, DHEC reports.

Horry County’s mask requirement is set to expire Friday, though council members could reintroduce the topic at a meeting in mid-November. Some cities within Horry County, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, are still under mask mandates.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area:

Thursday’s numbers bring Georgetown County’s total cases to 1,970 and deaths to 40, DHEC data shows. The county’s mask mandate will remain in place until the beginning of December, county council voted this week.

South Carolina’s caseload is 166,344 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has recorded 3,645 deaths of COVID-19, DHEC reports. More than 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered across the state thus far in the pandemic, including 6,945 tests reported to DHEC Wednesday. Of Wednesday’s tests, 13.2% were positive, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.