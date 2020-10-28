Coronavirus live updates Oct. 28: Horry reports nearly 50 cases

Coronavirus cases in Horry County grew by 49 Wednesday and one new death was reported, health officials announced.

The county’s total positive tests have reached 11,551 and 204 virus-related deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The death reported Wednesday was a person in the elderly category.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 45 new cases in Horry County Wednesday. The department’s map, which officials have said is more accurate, displays a jump of 49 since Tuesday’s number.

Horry County council voted to let its mask mandate expire at the end of the month, but some council members say the issue could be discussed again at a meeting in mid-November. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach both recently extended their mask mandates, requiring people to mask up in businesses as cases spike in the area.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 28:

Georgetown County has recorded 1,966 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths since mid-March, according to DHEC. The county’s council voted Tuesday to extend its mask requirement until December.

South Carolina has seen 165,477 cases of the coronavirus and 3,634 virus-related deaths, accoridng to DHEC data. Nearly 2 million tests have been administered across the state so far in the pandemic, and of the 4,096 tests reported Tuesday, 15.5% were positive, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

