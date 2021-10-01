Your guide to Myrtle Beach Bike Week: Live music, loud engines and lots of beer

Myrtle Beach’s Fall Bike Week is back in the Grand Strand, bringing with it live music, partying and traffic

The annual fall event is split between North Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet, unlike its spring counterpart, which lives primarily on the south end. It started earlier this week, and this is its last weekend.

So far this week’s celebration has been a bit more subdued than in previous years. There have been fewer bikes than usual blazing through the region, but there are still plenty of events happening through the last day, Sunday, Oct. 3.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend around the Grand Strand for Fall Bike Week (and some other events for you non-bikers).

Eat and drink

When it comes to food, Murells Inlet’s Marshwalk has so much to offer, from The Claw House to Dead Dog to Saloon to Wicked Tuna. There’s also Hot Fish Club a little farther down.

Murrells Inlet is also the local seafood capital, with fish markets like Harrelson’s and Seven Seas serving up the fresh catch of the day. Take it home when you leave the Grand Strand or cook some shrimp (Little River’s annual shrimp festival is next weekend) back at your vacation rental.

There are also plenty of bars beloved by bikers outside of Murrells Inlet. There’s The Rat Hole in Socastee or Knuckleheads Bar and Grill as well as Barnacle Bill’s Rum & Raw Bar near the beach.

Things to do for bikers

Bike Week has plenty of activities to keep visitors entertained. Or you can just hit the sand (yes, the water is still warm, as long as you’re in the sun). In Murrells Inlet, the bar Suck Bang Blow will have dozens of concerts and a burnout contest on Friday and Saturday, and one final concert Sunday at 2 p.m. A full list of performers can be found online.

Spokes and Bones, in Garden City, will have vendors, a bike show (Friday, noon-5 p.m.), concerts (Friday and Saturday, including AC/DC cover band Highway to Hell) and an after party Saturday night. A full list of events can be found online, as well.

Stay

Looking for a place to stay? There are still plenty of vacation rentals around the Grand Strand available for last-minute bookings, according to lodging data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. About 60% of rentals are still available.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s official website has a list of affiliated hotels and resorts to choose from.

Things to do for non-bikers

There’s a whole lot more going on this weekend than just bike week. Here are some of the other events happening. All of them are this Saturday.

11th Annual Grand Strand Mustang Stampede

Broadway at the Beach at Dave and Busters, 1322 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina Football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Brooks Stadium, 540 University Blvd., Conway

2:30 p.m.

Fall Fest on Broadway

Broadway St., Myrtle Beach

2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fall into Conway Fall Festival

Downtown Conway, 3rd Ave. and Laurel St., Conway

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pride in the Park Festival (Main Event)

Valor Park, The Market Common, 1120 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

Noon-7 p.m.

Pride After Party (Family/Youth)

Fun Warehouse, 2349 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach

7 p.m.

Pride After Party (21+)

Pulse Ultra Club, 2701 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

After Pride in the Park.

Surfside Beach Family Festival

Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Taste of the Market Common & Sidewalk Sale

The Market Common, 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Be safe out there

The week isn’t all fun and joyrides. Be sure to keep an eye out for other drivers (and other bikers). Local police departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will have more officers on duty to help with traffic and crowds. If you’re looking to avoid the extra traffic, steer clear of Highway 17 Bypass, as well as the bar district in North Myrtle Beach and most of Murrells Inlet.

For those who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, make sure to wear a mask. For those who’ve gotten your shot(s), make sure to still wear a mask when in large crowds. Horry County still sees new coronavirus cases every week and is still recovering from the most recent delta variant surge.