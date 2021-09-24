Pride week in Myrtle Beach: Drag shows, gay volleyball, festivals and lip sync battles

Myrtle Beach is having it’s first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride week, with festivals, drag shows and parties every day from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

After more than six months of preparation, LGBTQ+ Pride arrives in Myrtle Beach this weekend for a splashy week of festivals, parties, lip sync battles and drag shows.

This is the first Pride Myrtle Beach has had since 2019, and it’s the biggest celebration of the queer community in the Grand Strand since the late 1990s.

The volleyball matches will be recurring every month after kicking off next week. The main event, Pride in the Park, is family friendly and will feature a kids zone with activities.

A family friendly after-party following the main event, Pride in the Park, is in the planning stages, and this story will be updated with more details once it is confirmed.

Events are open to all ages, unless otherwise noted.

Information for all events can also be found at PrideMyrtleBeach.org.

Here’s a rundown of the events, which start Sunday, Sept. 26, and last through Sunday, Oct. 3.

Pride Launch Party. Tickets available online.

Tin Roof, 1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.

Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Dine out for Pride. (15% of proceeds donated to Pride Myrtle Beach. Code: GIVEBACK)

Gordon Biersch, 3060 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach.

Sept. 27, 4-9 p.m.

Pride Myrtle Beach Fantasy Fest (21+)

Pulse Ultra Club, 2701 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach.

Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Cultural Karaoke Craze

Athenas Bar, 407 Yaupon Drive, Myrtle Beach

Sept. 28, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Lip Sync For Your Money Honey! (21+)

St. George, 503 8th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.

Sept. 29

Brookgreen Gardens Pride Day. Tickets available online or in-person.

1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet.

Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Boardwalk Volleyball (Sign up by emailing: cdelgado@pridemyrtlebeach.org)

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Volleyball Courts, 811 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.

Sept. 30, 4-8 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen Performance. Tickets available online.

Theatre of the Republic, 337 North Main St., Conway.

Oct. 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (Two shows)

Pride in the Park Festival (Main Event)

Valor Park, The Market Common, Myrtle Beach

Oct. 2, noon-7 p.m.

Pride After Party (21+)

Pulse Ultra Club, 2701 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach.

Oct. 2, after Pride in the Park.

Pet Pride and Brunch

Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-noon