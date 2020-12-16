Hungry for food you didn’t make? Check out these Garden City and Murrells Inlet eateries

We know you’re tired of cooking. We’re tired of cooking.

The pandemic can be hard, but to-go food can be a great way to get some new grub and eat food that wasn’t made at home. There’s plenty of great local places across the Grand Strand, and many are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

The winter, already a slow time for Myrtle Beach, might also shape up to be the hardest time for them yet.

So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.

Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)

Garden City

Conch Cafe (closed for winter)

1870 N. Waccamaw Dr.

(843) 651-6556

Gulfstream Cafe

1536 S. Waccamaw Dr.

(843) 651-8808

Murrells Inlet

Beaver Bar

3534 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 357-6353

The Claw House

4097 Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-4415

Creek Ratz

4065 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 357-2891

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 US-17 Business

(843) 651-0664

Drunken Jack’s Restaurant & Lounge

4031 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-2044

Franco’s NY Pizza

3120 South Highway 17 Bus

(843) 299-1966

Greg’s Cabana Bar & Grill

2800 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 231-1631

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co.

2250 US Hwy. 17, Oasis Plaza

(843) 947-0855

Hot Fish Club

4911 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 357-9175

Inlet Crabhouse Restaurant & Raw Bar

3572 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-8452

Inlet Provision Company

4891 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 299-2444

Lee’s Inlet Kitchen

4460 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-2881

Nance’s Creekfront Restaurant

4883 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-2696

On the Half Shell

4500 US Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 651-1296

Sam’s Corner

101 Atlantic Ave.

(843) 651-3233

Sarah J’s

314 Atlantic Ave.

(843) 651-1657

Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Surfside Beach, will be out Friday Dec. 18. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Thursday, Dec. 17 at noon.