Kohl’s sets an opening date for a new department store in North Myrtle Beach

Kohl’s department store has set an opening date for its new store in North Myrtle Beach.

The store, located at 1407 Old Highway 17 North, is scheduled to open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The 55,000-square-foot store will look and feel similar to other refreshed Kohl’s stores throughout the country, according to Ellen Panther, Kohl’s senior coordinator for corporate public relations.

The store will feature a large active section at the entrance, highlighting national brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion.

Panther said the store will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation, a customer service center with Amazon Returns, and brands Kohl’s shoppers should be familiar with including Sonoma Goods for Life, LC by Lauren Conrad, and Nine West, as well as national favorites such as Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and Lands’ End.

The store is located across from the Coastal North Shopping Center and Publix.

Kohl’s is a retail chain that began in 1962 in Wisconsin and now has more than 1,100 stores in almost every state in the United States, according to its website.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 2:01 PM.

