This restaurant known for slow-cooked prime rib has expanded to North Myrtle Beach

The fourth J Peters Grill & Bar location on the Grand Strand opened Monday in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The restaurant features prime rib, steaks, seafood and liquor cocktails. Aug. 11, 2021.

J Peters Grill & Bar’s slow-cooked prime rib, she-crab soup and other offerings are now available at a fourth location on the Grand Strand.

The newest restaurant opened Monday near the Cherry Grove exit on U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach. It joins other J Peters locations in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet and Carolina Forest.

“We’re real excited. We’ve been looking at this area for quite a while and we finally had an opportunity come to us, and in spite of COVID we’ve been able to open,” said Bill Decker, Director of operations for J Peters and affiliated restaurants.

J Peters’ prime rib is slow-cooked each day and the restaurant also features steaks, sandwiches, burgers, chicken and fish.

“We serve huge portions of food,” Decker said. “Nobody’s ever going to walk away hungry. And we insist on quality. It’s quality food and large portions that are very reasonably priced.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Share your business tips Alan Blondin writes about retail businesses for The Sun News. Have a tip to share about a retail store or restaurant opening or closing, or see new construction you’d like us to check out? Please let us know at ablondin@thesunnews.com

J Peters features 10 draft beers including New Belgium Juicy Haze IPA, Lagunitas IPA, a hard cider, a Catawba Brewing Co beer, an Octoberfest, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite and Yuengling.

“We are flexible. We can switch at any time. Maybe if we have a local brewery that people are asking for we can certainly bring that in,” Decker said.

J Peters has a number of signature drinks including a Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini, Pomegranate Margarita, Blueberry Cosmo and Carolina Peach Cocktail. It also has more than a dozen wine options and a prosecco.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

J Peters is the brainchild of Jonathan P. Angell, a Myrtle Beach resident and New York native who has opened a few restaurant concepts throughout the Southeast over the past 20 years.

J Peters’ original location was in Anderson and there are now nine in South Carolina, as well as the affiliated Rusty Anchor & Catfish Johnny’s on Lake Murray in Chapin.