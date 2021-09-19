Business

A new discount retail store created by Dollar General is opening soon in Myrtle Beach

A pOpshelf store is under construction at 1101 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.
A pOpshelf store is under construction at 1101 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of pOpshelf.

A new discount retail store created by the company Dollar General is scheduled to open in Myrtle Beach this fall.

pOpshelf features seasonal and home décor; health and beauty products; home cleaning supplies; household and specialty items; arts and crafts; party planning and entertaining needs; toys; electronics and more.

The vast majority of pOpshelf products are $5 or less.

pOpshelf is under construction at 1101 Seaboard Street, near Sonic and Sam’s Club off Mr. Joe White Avenue, the company said in a press release.

popshelf_storefront_2_20201008065500323.jpeg
A pOpshelf store is under construction at 1101 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of pOpshelf.
Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another pOpshelf in Columbia is under construction and is expected to also open this fall, and the company says it plans to evaluate additional areas in South Carolina for possible future store locations.

pOpshelf was introduced in Nashville, Tennessee, in the fall of 2020, and Dollar General plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs. Candidates interested in employment may apply for positions at https://careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

pOpshelf plans to be active in the community and says it is partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide 1,500 birthday parties in the 2021 fiscal year to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina university and athletics, and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the 1992 Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a reporter at The Sun News since 1993 after working at papers in Texas and Massachusetts. He has earned eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 20 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit’s profile bogus

September 19, 2021 7:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service