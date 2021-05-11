The new shops and stores opening at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach in 2021

Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach has several new shops, stores and bar/restaurants either already open or opening soon.

Recently-opened retailers at the experiential retail, restaurant and entertainment complex located along the Intracoastal Waterway include Havens Marketplace, a home décor store with furniture and accessories located next to Chico’s, and Sea Bags, located between Cariloha and Wee R. Sweetz, where you can find all sorts of bags made from recycled sails.

Next to Sea Bags is the Spice & Tea Exchange, a new store carrying spices and tea flavors, as well as kitchen accessories and a tea bar to enjoy while shopping. The newly opened Shining Sol Candle Co., next to Colette’s Popcorn, features the best in all natural wooden wick soy candles.

Opening soon, Byrd House Snacks will sell the gourmet cheese crackers and will be located near Quiet Storm. The Bake Sale, located two doors down, will offer cookies, brownies, various flavors of Rice Krispies treats and other confections. Mulligans Golf Gift Store, next to Bully’s Pub & Grill, will offer all things golf, including home and office décor, books, drinkware, golf balls, tees, towels and more.

On the Waterway by Taco Mundo, This & That is made up of a variety of vendors with a variety of items from homemade décor, jewelry and signs to crafters and artisans. It will host a Craft Fair on the lawn located next to their store on occasional Sundays throughout the year. Toy Kingdom, featuring soft toys, books and other fun items for kids, is set to return next to Master’s Editions Fine Art Gallery.

In addition to the new retailers, Barefoot Landing recently welcomed Crooked Hammock Brewery, an all-ages backyard escape experience featuring a working brewery, restaurant and Tortuga Island, a bar over the water. Crooked Hammock features its own selection of craft brews, made-from-scratch backyard cookout style menu items, corn hole, bocce ball, hammocks and fire pits. Live music and year-round events for the whole family will also be part of Crooked Hammock’s backyard atmosphere.

On May 18, LandShark Bar & Grill opens a Barefoot Landing location. The eatery will include an outdoor stage hosting live music, plus a waterfront bar and patio seating overlooking Barefoot Lake. A pirate-themed shipwreck play area for kids is adjacent to the restaurant.

For more information about Barefoot Landing, visit www.BFLanding.com or call 1-843-272-8349.