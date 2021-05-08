A staple Myrtle Beach Boardwalk restaurant is opening a Barefoot Landing location

The Grand Strand will be the only market in the U.S. with two LandShark Bar & Grill restaurants when a second location opens at Barefoot Landing later this month.

The restaurant with a Jimmy Buffett beach theme is scheduled to open on May 18 on Barefoot Lake near the southernmost entrance into the North Myrtle Beach shopping, dining and entertainment complex.

The original LandShark on the boardwalk along the ocean in Myrtle Beach opened in May 2011.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. May 19 in front of the restaurant and will feature remarks from local dignitaries as well as representatives from restaurant owner IMCMV Holdings and Barefoot Landing owner Burroughs & Chapin.

LandShark will feature indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate up to nearly 400 guests, plus an outdoor stage hosting live music, a waterfront bar and patio seating.

The restaurant has a connected retail store, as does the Myrtle Beach location, and an adjacent pirate-themed shipwreck play area.

The LandShark menu includes street tacos, salads, fresh seafood, handmade burgers, a handful of additional sandwiches, signature cocktails, LandShark beers on tap and an extensive lineup of frozen concoctions.

LandShark Bar & Grill is part of IMCMV Holdings, Inc., which also operates Margaritaville restaurants, of which there is one at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

LandShark is hiring and has listed a $1,000 hiring bonus on Facebook. To apply visit: www.margaritaville.com/careers.

LandShark Bar & Grill is scheduled to open May 18 at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com