This popular coffee chain is opening a ‘next generation’ location in Horry County

Iced coffee on tap, please.

Residents and visitors in the Myrtle Beach area will soon be able to order coffee and tea on tap from Dunkin’ thanks to a new location opening by the end of the year. The exact opening date isn’t yet known.

The Dunkin’ shop, located near the intersection of S.C. 9 and Highway 57 North in the Longs area of Horry County, will be the first location near Myrtle Beach with Dunkin’s updated design. The changes to the design and layout of the store are meant to make the customer experience more efficient, according to Lindsay Haynie, a public relations representative for Dunkin’.

“The materials used are a little more approachable, it will look a little bit different than the older stores,” Haynie said.

The updated design will include cold drinks — including iced coffee, iced tea and cold brew coffee — served on tap and the location of the bakery case will be at the forefront of the store instead of behind the counter. Customers will also be able to track their orders on a TV screen in the shop.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Courtesy of Lindsay Haynie

Aside from the changes customers notice, there will also be a number of alterations behind the counter that will allow employees to serve people faster, Haynie said.

“It will look different, there’s a lot of technology behind the counter as well that makes it more efficient so guests can get in and out and get on with their day quickly,” she said.

As more people use mobile order apps to get their food and drinks quickly and without contact, the new location will also include a mobile order pickup area. This location will also have a drive-thru.

A new location means a new menu item: nitro cold brew, which will also be served out of the tap system.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Beyond the new shop, Haynie said there are plans to update other stores in the area to the ‘next generation’ design, but couldn’t give details about when that would happen.