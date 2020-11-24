Comic relief: Broadway at the Beach club is reopening after closure for the coronavirus

The stage is set for the return of the Carolina Comedy Club.

The club in The Avenue section of Broadway at the Beach plans to reopen on Friday. It has been closed since March 17, when it announced it was closing because of government restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

The club, which opened early in 2013, has been home to national touring comedians who have performed weekly throughout each year, and The Magic of Carl Michael show for seven summers.

Comedian Burpie, aka Jeremy Alsop, will headline shows Friday through Sunday. He was featured on Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’s Next All Star Comedy Tour” and as a cast member of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. Paul Jensen will be the feature comic.

Show times are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday. No further shows are listed on the club’s online calendar, and club owners and officials could not be reached for comment.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carolina Comedy Club is expected to operate at about 50% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Magic of Carl Michael will soon be returning to the club as well, according to Michael, and dates and show times are being finalized.

“I’m excited to have Carolina Comedy Club reopening,” said Michael, a Myrtle Beach resident. “Over the past seven years I’ve performed more than 500 shows there and have been looking forward to being back. During the shutdown I’ve worked on a lot of new material and I can’t wait to showcase it.”

Freddie Rick, a Myrtle Beach businessman who also owns Helicopter Adventures, purchased the Carolina Comedy Club business in May 2019.

The club is hiring for several positions including kitchen, service bar and box office staff, and is conducting open interviews Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. It requests applicants bring a resume and two forms of ID.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Carolina Comedy Club is one of two primary comedy venues in Myrtle Beach. The area’s 25-year comedy club, the Comedy Cabana, has been hosting shows at 50 percent capacity since May 12. It has a preliminary round of its annual Open Mic competition Tuesday night and comic Richie Minervini is performing this weekend.

The area also includes the Carolina Improv Company, which is seeking a new home, and GTS Theatre featuring the magic and comedy of Michael Bairefoot.

Myrtle Beach businessman and new Carolina Comedy Club owner Freddie Rick speaks inside the club at Broadway at the Beach in July 2019. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com