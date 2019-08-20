Fire pits, beer garden, baby back ribs: New brewery coming to North Myrtle Beach

Barefoot Landing updates look with new digital sign Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Haynes Sign Co. of Murrells Inlet was seen hoisting the new display Wednesday morning, just above the existing sign just off of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.

A lakeside brewery with a backyard beer garden and craft beer is opening next year at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, according to a release.

Crooked Hammock Brewery will open in the spring, featuring fire pits, hammocks, a playground, bocce ball courts, corn hole and a bar set over the Barefoot lake. The menu will have backyard cookout-inspired food from burgers to baby back ribs, pretzels, jalapeno and cheddar cornbread and craft beer, the release states. The new spot will be pet friendly and will have indoor and outdoor seating for more than 500 guests.

“We’re looking forward to providing an exciting new experience for Barefoot Landing’s year-round visitors as well as becoming an active part of the whole Grand Strand community,” Owner Rich Garrahan said in a release. “Crooked Hammock Brewery will proudly serve locally brewed beers in a unique environment that lends itself to creating special memories while sharing old stories and enjoying new conversations in an open-aired setting. We chose the Myrtle Beach area as an ideal spot to set up a local brewery and we can’t wait to kick things off next spring.”

Crooker Hammock Brewery, a part of La Vida Hospitality, has a location in Lewes, Delaware, and will soon open a second location in Middletown, Delaware, according to its website.

