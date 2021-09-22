Late night cravings? Here are restaurants open past 10 p.m. in Myrtle Beach

Just because many restaurants close their doors before 10 p.m., that doesn’t mean your hunger stops then.

But finding a spot to dig in after the sun goes down can be a bit difficult in Myrtle Beach. Many restaurants stop serving food at 10 p.m., leaving behind drive-thrus and fast food chains as some of the only options. But if you’re looking for something different, check out our list below.

The Sun News put together a list of late-night restaurants whose kitchens are open past 10 p.m. so you can find a place to eat whether you’re leaving the bar after a few drinks or just getting into town and have a hankering for a midnight snack.

Here are five restaurants open past 10 p.m. in Myrtle Beach

Foster’s Cafe and Bar, 6307 North Kings Highway

In addition to its bar food and happy hour deals, Foster’s serves food until 1 a.m.

Fiesta Mexicana, 410 70th Avenue North

On the northern side of town, Fiesta Mexicana’s kitchen is open until midnight, serving Mexican dishes along with its signature margaritas and mojitos.

Crazy Mexican Restaurant and Bar, 403 Broadway Street

The Crazy Mexican restaurant, a recent addition to Myrtle Beach, starts serving food for breakfast and keeps its doors open until 11 p.m.

Melt, 1320 Celebrity Circle

Located in Myrtle Beach’s attraction Broadway at the Beach, Melt serves its pizzas and sandwiches until at least midnight, though some nights the kitchen stays open until 2 a.m.

Bar Louie, 1318 Celebrity Circle

Bar Louie, known for its American dinners and appetizers, serves food until at least 11 p.m. On some weekends, the kitchen is open later depending on the demand.