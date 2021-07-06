What are the best seafood restaurants around Myrtle Beach? Here’s what locals say

Mr. Crab, a seafood restaurant specializing in crab and seafood boils, opened this month in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The boils are delivered in a steaming sealed bag and diners use bibs and gloves to eat over a covered table. March 17, 2021.

It’s hard to do seafood right. But when it’s good, it’s really good.

Seafood restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area attract locals and visitors alike, and with dozens of options, it can be tough to choose which ones to frequent.

As part of our hunt to find the top seafood eateries around, The Sun News sent readers a form asking for their thoughts and opinions. They delivered.

Here are some of our readers’ favorite seafood restaurants

Captain John’s Seafood Grill, 13057 Ocean Hwy in Pawleys Island

Captain John’s, a favorite among Pawleys Island residents, has daily lunch specials and specialty cocktails on its menu.

“Best fresh seafood and service on the South Strand!” wrote William Clark, a Pawleys Island resident.

Chesapeake House, 9918 US-17 in Myrtle Beach

Chesapeake House restaurant is open in the evenings and serves its early bird menu from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“Always fresh. Been going there for years,” wrote Doreen Bennett who lives in Conway.

Crabby Mike’s, 290 US-17 Business in Surfside Beach

Going on 30 years, Crabby Mike’s offers a Calabash seafood buffet for locals and visitors looking for seafood, whether it’s boiled, steamed, broiled or fried.

“Best food at a reasonable price,” Darrell Kingsbury wrote.

Drunken Jack’s, 4031 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

One of many spots in the seafood haven that is the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Drunken Jack’s boasts views of the water and a menu crafted by the 2015 South Carolina Chef of the Year.

Jeff Usher is a fan of the hush puppies with honey butter and the seafood platter.

Hoskins Restaurant, 405 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach

A staple in North Myrtle Beach, Hoskin’s Restaurant opened in 1948 and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The can’t-miss menu item is the fried scallops, according to Kay Garrison and Kim Strong, both North Myrtle Beach residents.

Hot Fish Club, 4911 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Hot Fish Club on the southern end of Murrells Inlet hosts happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m. and features an expansive appetizer menu.

“We’ve always had exceptional meals there,” wrote Greg Forquer. “Everyone who we’ve brought there has loved it and put it on their lists for a go to place.”

Inlet Crab House, 3572 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

It’s no coincidence several of the most popular responses are in Murrells Inlet — it has been called the seafood capital of South Carolina, after all. The Inlet Crab House includes colorful beachy decor and a patio.

“Food is great, service is good and friendly, prices are reasonable,” wrote Ken Plants of Murrells Inlet.

Lee’s Inlet Kitchen, 4460 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Lee’s Inlet Kitchen has numerous house specialties and offers she crab soup, a South Carolina staple. Even those who turn up their noses at seafood will be able to find something on the menu here, according to Barry Brown.

“Love everything on the menu, even items that are not seafood,” he wrote.

Sara J’s, 314 Atlantic Avenue in Murrells Inlet

If you’re looking for some stories while enjoying your seafood dinner, Sara J’s might be your spot. The restaurant is adorned with photos from fishing expeditions and even some catches themselves, with the largest weighing more than 500 pounds.

“Great steaks, broiled fish, and fried scallops,” wrote Alvin Payne of Socastee. “Great creek view and great service.”

The Sun News will run stories throughout the next several weeks highlighting different seafood restaurants based on readers’ favorite menu items. Stay tuned for the best crab, shrimp, grouper and more on the Grand Strand.