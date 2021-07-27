Here are the best Myrtle Beach area restaurants to get crab legs or cakes, residents say

There are dozens of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area offering seafood delicacies like decadent crab legs. But finding the best ones is quite the task.

The Sun News turned to our readers to try to find the top crab legs and other seafood dishes along the Grand Strand. If you’re looking for some tender crab legs to dunk in melted butter, check out our list of our readers’ opinions on the top restaurants serving crab legs in the area.

Here are some of our readers’ favorite places to find crab legs

Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood Buffet, 401 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

Captain Benjamin’s has a regular seafood menu along with a seafood buffet. For Thomas Brownlee, this Myrtle Beach spot is a “seafood haven” and the snow crab legs are “prepared by the best.”

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant, 1401 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

Captain George’s catches the eye of travelers on Highway 17 with its bright blue-green exterior. Eugene Smarrella appreciates the variety at the Myrtle Beach spot and recommends the crab legs for anyone going to the restaurant for the first time.

Crabby Mike’s, 290 US-17 Business in Surfside Beach

Crabby Mike’s is a favorite for all sorts of seafood, including crab legs.

Darrell Kingsbury recommended the crab legs along with any of the numerous shrimp options on the menu at Crabby Mike’s.

“Best food at a reasonable price,” he wrote about this Surfside Beach location.

Looking for crab cakes instead? Check out these spots

Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon is located on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, a seafood hub on the southern end of the Grand Strand. Looking over the water, Dead Dog offers crab cakes that are “full of crab and not a lot of breading,” according to Sun News reader Kim.

Flying Fish Public Market and Grill, 4744 US-17 S in North Myrtle Beach

Located in North Myrtle Beach’s famed Barefoot Landing, Flying Fish crab cakes come recommended by Paul Jenkins, who lives in North Myrtle Beach.

“Very fresh seafood,” he wrote.