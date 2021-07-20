Served with grits to buffalo style, here are locals’ top Myrtle Beach area shrimp spots

When it comes to seafood, shrimp is one of the more versatile selections. The best shrimp dish is a coveted honor among Grand Strand seafood restaurants, and our readers have chimed in with their favorites.

From shrimp and grits to buffalo shrimp to fried shrimp, restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area have it all. Check our our list below for some of their favorites.

Here are some of our readers’ favorite places to find shrimp

Captain Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant, 4499 Mineola Avenue in Little River

Captain Juel’s offers an array of shrimp dishes, from fried shrimp to stuffed shrimp. But for Peter Fellows, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, the shrimp and grits takes the cake.

“Just delicious, just spicy enough for me, and plentiful!” Fellows wrote.

Captain John’s Seafood Grill, 13057 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island

Travel down to the South Strand to reach this local favorite in Pawleys Island. The buffalo shrimp appetizer is a must for William Clark, who lives in Pawleys Island. He called the restaurant the best fresh seafood and service on the South Strand, and recommended the grilled haddock sandwich with low country rice along with the shrimp appetizer.

If buffalo’s not your thing, the menu includes 10 other dishes with shrimp included.

Chesapeake House, 9918 US-17 in Myrtle Beach

At the Chesapeake House in Myrtle Beach, starting with a classic shrimp cocktail or peel-and-eat shrimp might be the way to go, but they also have a Cajun shrimp appetizer and creek shrimp included in their fried sampler platter, which caught the attention of Doreen Bennett of Conway, who’s been going there for years and says the food is “always fresh.”

Crabby Mike’s, 290 US-17 Business in Surfside Beach

Crabby Mike’s offers all sorts of shrimp, cooked and prepared in a variety of fashions. Darrell Kingsbury, of Myrtle Beach, recommends getting the crab legs and any type of shrimp.

“They cook it right without overcooking,” he wrote.

Inlet Crab House and Raw Bar, 3572 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Along with appetizers like buffalo shrimp and bacon-wrapped shrimp the Inlet Crab House and Raw Bar has a grilled shrimp platter that comes highly recommended from Karen King of Conway.

She put it simply: “Consistently delicious.”