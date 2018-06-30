Fast-food restaurant Checkers giving Grand Strand second try. Here's where it will be

Checkers is giving the Grand Strand a go once again.

The drive-in chain is opening a new location inside the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

A Checkers "Crazy Good Food" side now accompanies pretzel franchise Auntie Anne's on the left as you enter the grocery end of the store.

Checkers, known for its burgers, fries, wings and milkshakes, will replace Noble Roman's, a pizza place that formerly accompanied Auntie Anne's in the store.

Checkers, whose sister company is Rally's, opened its first Grand Strand restaurant in 2016 in Surfside Beach, but the location didn't last long as it closed in early 2018.

After the opening of the Surfside location, the company announced plans to open as many as 10 locations on the Grand Strand. So far, the franchise set to open inside the Myrtle Beach Wal-Mart is just the second to formulate.

A sign on the door says the location is hiring all positions, including managers. An opening date was not listed.