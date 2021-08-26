It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Here are the top-rated spots for happy hour in Myrtle Beach

Hook and Barrel in Myrtle Beach. For The Sun News

After a long day of work or hanging at the beach, there are plenty of places to go and unwind for happy hour.

But where’s the best place to go? Well, Yelp has you covered. Here’s the site’s top-rated and most-reviewed spots in Myrtle Beach.

HOOK & BARREL

Hook & Barrel is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The seafood restaurant touts its fresh seafood and oyster stew, which is prepared in front of guests at the bar. They also are environmentally conscious and use unbreakable dinnerware and paper products. “One nibble, and you’ll be hooked,” according to the website.

Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars, 808 reviews

CRAVE ITALIAN OVEN & BAR

Crave is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday. They stay open until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and are open Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. They have almost a100 different bottle of wine, according to the website. They also have outdoor seating and do to go orders. Happy Hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.

Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars, 334 reviews

44 & KING

44 & King is open 11 a.m. everyday. They serve southern comfort food with a “unique, creative twist,” according to the website. They offer food and drinks specials during happy hour, which is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars, 241 reviews

SPANKY’S PUB HOUSE

Spanky’s is “just a cool little place,” according to the website. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday and Thursday, they are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There hours are noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, it is noon to 10 p.m. They serve everything from egg rolls, chilli, which they say is made from scratch, and the “Grand Strand’s best wings.”

Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars, 290 reviews

CAROLINA ROADHOUSE

The roadhouse is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They have the same opening time on Friday and Saturday but close at 10 p.m. They offer baby back ribs, seafood platters and smothered hot dogs, according to the website.

Yelp Rating: 4 stars, 977 reviews