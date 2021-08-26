These 5 Myrtle Beach area bars and restaurants welcome you – and your dog

For most dog lovers, there’s simply nothing better than bringing your pup along when out and about. But dogs aren’t allowed everywhere, and it can be tough to keep track.

Whether you’re visiting the Grand Strand with your four-legged friend or a local resident looking for new spots to check out with your dog, consult our list of dog-friendly locations along the Grand Strand for National Dog Day.

Dog-friendly restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area

Most restaurants don’t permit dogs indoors unless they’re a service animal, but there’s an abundance of restaurants in and around Myrtle Beach that welcome pups on their decks and patios. Before bringing your dog to a restaurant, cafe or brewery, make sure you can control your animal around people and other dogs that may be there.

Here are some dog-friendly patios and decks around the Grand Strand. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and websites like bringfido.com can help you narrow down your search if you’re looking for something specific.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles Street in Myrtle Beach

Tidal Creek is a relatively new addition to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. With menu offerings made specifically for canines and a fenced-in area where dogs can play off-leash, this is a prime spot to bring your pet.

The Sneaky Beagle, 5040 Carolina Forest Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Like many restaurants on the Grand Strand, the Sneaky Beagle offers happy hour and live music events. But it also has an entire menu for dogs, including a “pupcake” and a “doggy doughnut.”

8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill, 708 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

If you’re looking for a dog-friendly spot with a view, 8th Avenue Tiki might be for you. The oceanfront spot welcomes dogs on its patio as long as they’re leashed.

LandShark Bar and Grill, 1110 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

LandShark is located at the base of Myrtle Beach’s landmark SkyWheel, and reviewers on bringfido.com mentioned the staff giving treats like chicken and bread to dogs who come with their owners to LandShark.

Moe Moon’s, 990 Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach

Known for their massive fishbowl cocktails, Moe Moon’s on Myrtle Beach’s boardwalk allows dogs to come relax too.