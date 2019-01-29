Thrillist ranks this SC city as ‘underappreciated.’ What’s got people talking?

South Carolina. Apparently, people still can’t stop talking about the Palmetto State.
Thrillist recently listed Greenville as one of the underrated cities you have to visit in 2019.
Publications such as USA Today, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Southern Living and Garden & Gun have also mentioned quite a few South Carolina places as some of the best places to visit.
Here’s a few reasons why folks could be talking as if South Carolina is the next big thing in 2019:
1. S.C. is the ACTUAL best option for peaches (or so it claims)
The Great Peach Debate: Last year, you might’ve seen South Carolina pop up in headlines thanks to what’s now known as “The Great Peach Debate.”
Despite Georgia’s nickname — “the Peach State” — the South Carolina Department of Agriculture declared that “better” and “more” peaches are grown in the Palmetto State.
And, fun factn South Carolina’s state fruit is the peach. Sure we’re filled with Palmetto trees, but we have plenty of delicious peaches to spare.
So don’t let Georgians fool you into believing they’re the only state with the claim to peaches. S.C. even has its own peachoid in Gaffney (featured in the popular Netflix series House of Cards). So, take that, Georgia.
Are you ready for some football?
If you’re a fan of college football, you know South Carolina is home to two well-known teams: The University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson University’s Tigers.
Clemson made a name for itself thanks to their recent hammering of Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Football Championship.
Be prepared to drink and celebrate with some rowdy crowds while you’re here.
WalletHub came out with a report that included Clemson as the No. 6 best small city to enjoy sports in thanks to the huge Tigers fanbase there.
The best food you’ll ever eat
South Carolina is known for more than its football and beaches. There’s also it’s wonderful cuisine.
Ask anybody in the state and they’ll tell you the delicious truth: it’s barbecue, sweet tea, fried chicken and good ol’ Lowcountry cuisine.
What they mean by Lowcountry cuisine is a mix of traditional Southern comfort food and seafood. One of the most common examples are shrimp and grits.
There’s also award-winning cuisine here such as Rodney Scott’s BBQ. Barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott won a James Beard for being the best chef in the Southeast. For those in the culinary sphere this is the greatest honor any chef or cook could receive.
There’s also the odddly named Frogmore Stew, which some of us call Lowcountry Boil.
There’s even a number of food festivals locals and visitors can enjoy:
- Beaufort Shrimp Festival — Early October
- Hilton Head Oyster Festival — Early November
- Sweet Tea Festival in Summerville, S.C. — Sept. 21, 2019
- South Carolina Pecan Festival in Florence S.C. — November
- Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival — September
- South Carolina Cornbread Festival in North Columbia — April or May
- Chitlin Strut in Salley, S.C. — November
- Irmo Okra Strut — September
- Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival — Early Ocotober
- Blue Crab Festival in Little River, S.C. — May 21, 2019
We’re the ultimate vacation destination
South Carolina is a coastal state with many public and private beaches as well as islands in the Lowcountry. Whether it’s a regional publication such as Southern Living or a national such as Travel + Leisure, people can’t stop talking or writing about S.C.
Here’s just a few nods that the state has received just in the past few years:
Greenville named one of the “most romantic cities in the Deep South,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- A number of resorts from Hilton Head and Charleston were named best in the South, Condé Nast Traveler
- Hilton Head voted the No. 1 island in the U.S., Travel + Leisure
- Hilton Head voted the No. 1 island in the U.S., Condé Nast Traveler
- Beaufort named among “9 Places for Snowbirds to Escape This Winter,” Expedia’s AARP Travel Center
- Charleston named among 10 Walkable Girlfriend Getaways, Southern Living
- Charleston named 2nd best for “The South’s Best Food Cities,” Southern Living
And honestly, who wouldn’t vote or pick South Carolina with views like this:
