Love living in South Carolina? So do these 10 celebrities

Walking the streets of Charleston, you might think you’re in L.A. based on the number of celebrities you encounter.

Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort are also hots spot for celebrities looking for a tropical paradise vacation. With pristine beaches, Southern comfort food and hospitality, who wouldn’t want to stay?

South Carolina’s natural beauty seems to foster a creative spirit as well. It’s become a beautiful to call home again for celebs born and raised in the Lowcountry, or those attracted to its Southern charm.

Recently, Hilton Head lifeguard Tyler Cripsen became “one to watch” and a serious frontrunner on the reality TV show, Big Brother.

Turns out there are quite a few celebrities who were born and raised in the Palmetto state and others who took one look at South Carolina’s beauty and decided to call it home.

Here are 10 celebrities were either born and raised SC or decided to move here.

Darius Rucker

Here's how the country rock singer brings a 'unique experience' to NCAA women's golf each year on Hilton Head with the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate golf tournament.

The former Hootie & the Blowfish lead and Grammy award-winner adores his hometown Charleston. He loved it so much he decided to stay close to the Holy City. He, his wife and kids live not far from his hometown in a beautiful Mt. Pleasant mansion.

Rucker isn’t afraid to show off his South Carolina pride. He always supports the University of South Carolina Gamecocks by going to games, and he’s been know to give interview offering tips on seeing the best of Charleston.

Candice Glover





File: 'American Idol' Season 12 winner Candice Glover belts a Mariah Carey song during the opening of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Chamber Ball on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 at the Westin Hilton Head Resort & Spa on Hilt

This Beaufort native showed great tenacity on and off the stage when she auditioned for American Idol. It took her three times, but the third was a charm and landed her a spot on the talent show. She went on to conquer the 12th season, leaving a Palmetto imprint on the show and America.

Sadly, her first album release didn’t go quite as planned, according to NBC News. Thankfully, an opportunity on Broadway saved the day and she debuted on the Christmas Musical “Home for the Holidays.”

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp brings his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour to Cary, N.C.'s Booth Amphitheatre Wednesday night, June 28, 2017 with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

John Mellencamp may be an Indiana Yankee, but he fell in love with the Lowcountry’s Daufuskie Island. He loved the island’s quiet atmosphere so much that he decided to carve out his own piece of paradise there.

About 30 years ago, Mellencamp purchased several acres. However, it would take him about a decade to officially start developing the land. He hired Hilton Head architect Neil Gordon to give it life, according to Architectural Digest.

James Brown

The king and godfather of soul’s “ah-ha’s” and killer moves all started, unexpectedly, in the tiny South Carolina town Barnwell.

Brown told stories of his birth and often said he appeared stillborn, but lived thanks to aunt who breathed life into him, according to the History channel’s website.

Chris Rock

This might come as a surprise to many, but Chris Rock isn’t 100 percent Northern.

The famous comedian might have been raised in Brooklyn — and definitely acts like he was.

But his story started in small Andrews, S.C.

His parents moved away shortly after he was born, deciding New York would be their new home. Too bad they missed out on nearby Georgetown’s pre-Revolutionary homes and the warm waters of Myrtle Beach.

Bill Murray

Murray was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, but he couldn’t help falling in love with Charleston’s quaint feel and Southern charm.

Murray is an active member of the Charleston community. He even opted to cheer on the Charleston Cougars in CAA Championship. He also co-owns Charleston’s minor league team the Charleston RiverDogs, reported the Cinncinnati Enquirer.

Bill Murray loves a good Cinderella story. pic.twitter.com/2TOQQ4sMS8 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 7, 2018

Recently, he’s officially dived deeper into the restaurant industry by opening a food truck hub named “The Container Bar,” according to the Charleston Post & Courier. The project at first was simply named “Food-O-Rama,” and now he and his partners — Brad Creger and Mike Veeck — expect to have things up and running by late summer.

Joe Frazier

This file photo shows Beaufort-born Joe Frazier during a match at the 1964 Olympic Summer Games held in Tokyo. Frazier won gold in the Heavyweight Division at the games. McClatchy-Tribune file photo

The former heavyweight champion was Muhammad Ali’s greatest rival and a boxing force to be reckoned with in his heyday. He was actually an old country boy — even called himself so on his professional site — and was raised in Laurel Bay, now a military housing complex in Beaufort.

This country boy lived by the saying: “When you go to the big party, you dance with the one who brung ya.”

Thomas Gibson

It’s no surprise the Criminal Minds star’s hometown is Charleston. The star is tall, dark, handsome and oozes a certain charm — not quite Southern, but close.

Like many other SC natives, Gibson shared what he loved about his hometown.

For Gibson, golf is the main sport that makes Charleston feel like home. He shared his golfing history with Golf Digest in 2012.

Chadwick Boseman

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

The Black Panther star made history as the first leading black actor in the Marvel cinematic universe. He portrayed many black historical figures including another SC native James Brown, baseball legend Jackie Robinson and the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall.

Boseman’s home is the “electric city” Anderson.

Stephen Colbert

Nowadays you can’t hear Colbert’s Charleston accent, but he’s still a Charleston boy at heart.

You won’t hear his accent anymore because he worked tirelessly to get rid of his southern twang. He one day decided “he wasn’t going to have a southern accent,” according to 60 Minutes.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t stop by the Holy City from time to time. He still returns to see family and obviously loves his hometown.

If you want to explore Charleston the Colbert way, he shared with Travel + Leisure the best places to shop, eat, sleep and more in the city.