Band from Jay-Z’s record label, a Colbert show appearance to perform in Myrtle Beach

The Asher Theatre reopened in October 2020 after being closed because of the coronavirus.
A band that is signed to Jay-Z’s record label and has been featured on NBC, CBS and ABC will be performing in Myrtle Beach next week.

Infinity Song will appear at the Asher Theatre for a pair of acoustic shows at 7 p.m. next Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Infinity Song consists of five siblings and formed in 2014 in New York City. In the beginning, the group was comprised of Victory, Abraham and Angel Boyd, performing simple songs with just acoustic guitar and their voices.

Younger siblings Israel and Thalia “Momo” Boyd, later joined the group and added to the band’s rich intricate harmonies.

Infinity’s Song members are singers, songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists and music producers. The band members were raised by musicians and creative expression was encouraged in the home.

The group released its first EP in the summer of 2015 and in the fall of 2016 it was signed by Jay-Z to Roc Nation Records. The group released its full debut album in 2020.

Infinity Song performed its hit song “Mad Love” in January on CBS’”‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The band has also appeared on NBC’s The Today Show and ABC’s The View, and its members have collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Jon Batiste and Tori Kelly.

Infinity Song is expected to perform some of its own songs as well as covers. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.ashertheatre.com.

